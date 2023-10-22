iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Covenant Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 5.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $128.42. 1,403,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,946. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.63. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

