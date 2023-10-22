iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Covenant Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after purchasing an additional 551,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,584 shares during the period.

IWS stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,123. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.07 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

