iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $100.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

