iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Lowered by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.03. 571,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,123. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.07 and a one year high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

