iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 316,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,558. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.39. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.