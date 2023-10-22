J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.00.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $159.96 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,023 shares of company stock worth $1,807,621. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $1,600,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.