Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) Trading Up 0.3%

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 1,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 93,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWSM. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

