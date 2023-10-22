Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is Deep Track Capital LP’s Largest Position

Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 7.2% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 1.98% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $154,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.55. 2,813,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,058. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

