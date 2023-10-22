JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. 1,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 61,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

JE Cleantech Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JE Cleantech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JE Cleantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

