JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,030.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $980.00 to $1,030.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $989.88.

ORLY stock opened at $907.06 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $729.59 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $930.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $927.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

