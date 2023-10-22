JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 7.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. 3,403,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.