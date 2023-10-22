JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. 6,159,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

