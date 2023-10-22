Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $64.23 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

KALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KALU

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.