Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

NYSE GWW opened at $691.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $703.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $707.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $508.21 and a twelve month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

