Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.59. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

