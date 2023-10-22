Keybank National Association OH Has $10.48 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJT stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

