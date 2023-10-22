Keybank National Association OH Has $8 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $444.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.89.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

