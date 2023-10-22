Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $203.73 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.86.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

