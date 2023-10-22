Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,790 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 571,333 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $5,496,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 239,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

