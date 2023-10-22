Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OC opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. Owens Corning has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $147.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OC

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.