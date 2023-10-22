Keybank National Association OH Sells 60,826 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,826 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Dollar General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $115.22 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.