Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,919 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE SLB opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

