Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 2,504 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 127.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

