Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 4,204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 986.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $128.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

