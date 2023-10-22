Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 318.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

