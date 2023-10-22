Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.