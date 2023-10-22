Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

