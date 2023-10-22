Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $424.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $410.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

