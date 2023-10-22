Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3,352.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

