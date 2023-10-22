Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $753,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.