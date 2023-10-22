Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $882,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,035.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $36.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

