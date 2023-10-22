Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 38,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NEE opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

