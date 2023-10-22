Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 251 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $166.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $106,609.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $156,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,994.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,215 shares of company stock worth $656,495. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

