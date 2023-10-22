Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 252 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $178.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.