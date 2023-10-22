Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 391 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.58 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

