Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 64 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $464.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.25 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

