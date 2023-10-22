Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes $572,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 31,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 188,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4649 per share. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

