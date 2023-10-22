Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.