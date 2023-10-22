KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $881,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 247,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,560 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

