KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Lifted by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 219.0% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 106.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 23.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.95.

KLA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.44. 914,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $275.12 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

