Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

NYSE:KNX opened at $51.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.19.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

