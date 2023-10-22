Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 84 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.52 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.38.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

