Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

