Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.70.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $266.91 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.77 and a one year high of $358.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

