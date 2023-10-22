Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $691.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $508.21 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

