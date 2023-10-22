Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.96 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

NYSE USB opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 39,846 shares worth $1,584,221. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

