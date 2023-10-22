Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 1,299 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $400.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.11.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

