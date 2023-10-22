Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after buying an additional 1,012,206 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,864,000 after buying an additional 2,553,950 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FND shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

