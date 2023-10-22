Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 11,838 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

