Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,381 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $64,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,293,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

